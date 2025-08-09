Dale Earnhardt's Family Fights Over $30 Billion Data Center

A small town in North Carolina is set to deny the widow of late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt a zoning request for a proposed $30 billion data center putting her at odds with her own son, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.

The proposed Mooresville Technology Park would span 400 undeveloped acres and include several new buildings and an electrical substation, but Mayor Chris Carney told the outlet that he and six other town officials will not be supporting the initiative.

"[We] went and looked at what Amazon does versus what Microsoft does, which is different than Apple, Google, and they all kind of have their own thing. And there are some that have been done really well. But without knowing who it is you're eventually going to end up with, it's almost impossible to make a decision," Carney told the outlet.

Teresa Earnhardt has partnered with Tract, a Denver-based company that builds and leases data centers to technology companies. The project has sparked controversy among the local community, who are concerned about the impact on the town. Earnhardt's eldest son, Kerry Earnhardt, has been vocal in his opposition, stating that his father would be furious to see his name associated with the project. He has joined forces with other residents to urge the Mooresville Board of Commissioners to vote against the rezoning.

"My Dad would be livid for his name to be associated" with the project, Kerry Earnhardt posted on Facebook last week, ahead of a community meeting that drew hundreds of people. "Infrastructures like this don't belong in neighborhoods where people's natural resources will be depleted, wildlife will be uprooted, and the landscape and lives of the people that call this area home will forever be changed."

"Every one of us has raised that as our biggest issue because, at the end of the day, even if we really liked the development crew, they're really not the person we're going to be married to for the next two or three decades," Carney said adding that, "may try to come in and decide, after you've done all this work, to negotiate long-term incentives that the economics don't work for you anymore."

"But we're pregnant with the deal because you've got the utilities in and all the other stuff." "So we, as a group, have had a really hard time with that, and I just can't imagine anybody voting yes without the answer," he continued. "This question is fundamental to them voting yes."

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on the rezoning after a public hearing on Sept. 3. The proposal has also faced opposition from neighbors who are worried about the depletion of natural resources, disruption of wildlife, and changes to the landscape and lives of the people in the area.

This dispute is not the first time Teresa Earnhardt has been involved in a legal battle over Dale Earnhardt's legacy. A decade ago, she sued her son over his "Earnhardt Collection" home and furniture line, claiming it violated her trademark rights.