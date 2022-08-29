D-Day 'Theme Park' in France Stirs Controversy

Plans for a new D-Day attraction near the beaches at Normandy have sparked disagreement on whether the project is disrespectful to the soldiers who died and to their families.

Critics have likened the multimillion-dollar project to something found at a Disney-style theme park, The Guardian reported.

The "Tribute to the Heroes" project, which includes a hi-tech 45-minute "immersive show," would be built on a 75-acre site at Carentan-les-Marais, inland from the American landing beaches Utah and Omaha.

Project backers estimate that the attraction will draw 600,000 visitors annually, paying about $28 for a ticket.

Promoters, who hope the attraction opens by 2025, insist the project will be a historically accurate and appropriate tribute, The Guardian said.

A public consultation is running until Oct. 7 for the project, which still needs to be approved.

Angry locals and veterans' families have nicknamed the project "D-Day Land," accusing business people of reducing one of the bloodiest events in European history to a money-spinning tourist attraction.

"They talk creating the 'wow factor' of a 'sensational show' that will take place near the beaches and cemeteries of Normandy, which seems fundamentally immoral and indecent," Bertrand Legendre, a former Sorbonne professor and novelist who is leading resistance to the plans, told the Guardian.

"The ethical principle of this commercialization of history is extremely shocking."

Proponents disagree.

"We want to transmit the story of what happened with great historical rigor using today's technology to make it interesting to the largest number of people. It’s a simple as that," project backer Régis Lefebvre told The Guardian.

"It's not a theme park, and we never called it D-Day Land. That’s the name our opponents used. As for making money, who seriously sets up a business to lose money? In England you understand that."

Veterans who took part in the D-Day invasion disagree about the attraction.

Charles Norman Shay, 98, an American veteran who took part in the first wave of landings at Omaha beach, lives in Normandy. He has called the project an "appropriate" tribute to the fallen.

Léon Gautier, 97, the last of the 177 French troops who took part in the landings, reportedly opposes the project, The Guardian said.

Project supporters include former French Defense Minister Hervé Morin.

"Honestly, as former minister of defense, do you think I'd be supporting this if I didn't believe that?" Morin said. "We have 5 million visitors to Normandy every year. Are people suggesting we should shut down all the businesses linked to the Battle of Normandy? Did anyone demand the banning of the film 'Saving Private Ryan'?"

The D-Day Overlord website on Aug. 17 said that Morin, president of the Normandy administrative region, had announced the project in January 2020 by saying: "We were missing an event that would allow us to retain for one or two days more the numerous visitors who come to the D-Day beaches."

"The implication was obvious: Tourists were not spending enough in Normandy and it was urgent to find a solution," the D-Day Overlord website said. "This was all it took to trigger an outcry against this mysterious project: this clumsy presentation, which was more concerned with its commercial purpose than its historical content, immediately came up against numerous questions that remained unanswered for a long time."

In recent months, however, announcements have been made to clarify the content and historical objectives, D-Day Overlord said.

"The show … installed in a 1,000-seat theater that moves more than 400 meters," D-Day Overlord wrote. "The spectator will see about thirty ‘living tableaux’ allowing him to embark in New York, to find himself in the English training camps, to disembark before being in the heart of the fighting. The entrance fee would be 28.50 Euros per person."