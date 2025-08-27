WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: d.c. national guard | crime | beautification

National Guard Adds D.C. Beautification to Crime Effort

By    |   Wednesday, 27 August 2025 09:59 PM EDT

National Guard troops deployed to Washington are not only sweeping away crime, but also cleaning up the streets of the nation's capital.

The D.C. National Guard, ordered by President Donald Trump on Aug. 11 to aid law enforcement efforts after a declared public crime emergency, posted a video Saturday on X showing some members holding and filling garbage bags and cleaning benches, The Hill reported Wednesday. 

"Today here, we are right outside the waterfront," said a service member with "Tuggle" on her uniform in the video. "Had everyone with gloves and trash bags and all the materials they needed and instructions to head out and pick up the trash.

"Everyone takes pride in being here, takes pride in being together, working as a team and really focusing on the mission, whatever that may be."

Said a service member with "Harris" on his uniform: "Growing up as a D.C. native from southeast D.C., it feels good to be out here cleaning the streets [and] making D.C. beautiful again. I feel like D.C. really needed this, and I feel like it's only going to get better and better from here."

Officials told WRC-TV in Washington the effort is part of a broader beautification operation aimed at community restoration and improvement and that members will complete more than 40 tasks at sites across the district.

Officials wouldn't offer details about how often troops have been asked to clean up areas of the city.

More than 2,200 service members have been deployed, including 929 members of the D.C. National Guard and 1,305 guardsmen from Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted Wednesday on X that since the troops were deployed, there have been 1,178 arrests with 123 illegal guns seized. In addition, no homicides had been reported since the troops were deployed — until one Tuesday.

In recent days, National Guard members have been photographed picking up leaves around the Tidal Basin — a central feature of the city's landscape south of the National Mall in West Potomac Park — and collecting soda bottles, WRC reported.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
National Guard troops deployed to Washington are not only sweeping away crime, but also cleaning up the streets of the nation's capital.
d.c. national guard, crime, beautification
346
2025-59-27
Wednesday, 27 August 2025 09:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved