Capital Jewish Museum to Reopen After Fatal Shooting

The Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., is scheduled to reopen Thursday, following a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of two Israeli Embassy staff members last week, The Hill reported.

The Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., will reopen at noon Thursday, just days after two Israeli Embassy employees were fatally shot outside its premises, prompting a temporary closure. The museum will hold a memorial ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday to honor the victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who were killed on May 21.

Police identified the shooter as Elias Rodriguez, 30, who reportedly shouted "free, free Palestine" as he was apprehended at the scene. Authorities swiftly detained Rodriguez following the attack.

"This has been a difficult week for the entire Jewish community of DC and across the nation. We mourn the devastating loss of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, and our thoughts remain with their friends and loved ones," the museum said in an official statement. "Thank you to our community for the outpouring of support and love for one another in this heartbreaking time."

The FBI has classified the shooting as an "act of terror" and continues its investigation into the tragic incident.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Leiter visited Milgrim’s family over the weekend, personally expressing condolences and support.

"When Sarah and Yaron fell, I understood that it was my responsibility as ambassador to call the parents and be the one to inform them. I did my best to comfort them on the phone. But comfort when you’re announcing the worst of all is very difficult. So I wanted to follow through and fly out here to spend some time," Leiter said in an interview with Fox4.

The Capital Jewish Museum, which opened its doors to the public in 2023, serves as a center for cultural and historical education. The shooting has heightened awareness and prompted discussions surrounding security and anti-Semitic violence nationwide.