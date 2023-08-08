×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: d.c. | grand jury | jack smith | jan. 6 | donald trump | 2020 election | investigation

D.C. Grand Jury Convenes Again

By    |   Tuesday, 08 August 2023 03:44 PM EDT

The Washington, D.C., grand jury, fresh off handing down an indictment against former President Donald Trump last week, met again Tuesday, a sign that special counsel Jack Smith's investigation continues into 2020 election interference amid speculation that co-conspirators could soon be charged.

Multiple media outlets reported seeing members of the grand jury around the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse during a morning break. NBC News reported that the members left the courthouse at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Last week's federal indictment against Trump, alleging conspiracy and obstruction in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, also referred to six unnamed co-conspirators.

Rudy Giuliani implied to Newsmax last week that he is co-conspirator 1; Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, has said the same.

An attorney for John Eastman said last week that the lawyer and Trump ally is likely co-conspirator 2.

NBC News reported three other co-conspirators appear to be lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the four charges brought against him during his arraignment last week.

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik met with prosecutors from Smith's office for roughly five hours on Monday.

Tim Parlatore, Kerik's attorney, said Smith himself was not present. The meeting focused on the efforts of Giuliani, previously an attorney for Trump, and "what the Giuliani team was doing" to try to prove that Trump won the election.

"At the time, they had a good faith basis to believe that there was fraud and they were trying to gather more evidence," Parlatore said. "That's what it was."

Kerik was police commissioner when Giuliani was mayor of New York City. Kerik is also a Trump ally.

Parlatore told CNN on Monday there's "not a chance" that Giuliani will get charged by the special counsel.

"The idea that Rudy Giuliani was intentionally pushing claims he knew were false is not something supported by the evidence," Parlatore told CNN.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Washington, D.C., grand jury, met again Tuesday, a sign that special counsel Jack Smith's investigation continues into 2020 election interference amid speculation that co-conspirators could soon be charged.
d.c., grand jury, jack smith, jan. 6, donald trump, 2020 election, investigation, co-conspirators
321
2023-44-08
Tuesday, 08 August 2023 03:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved