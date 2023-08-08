D.C. Grand Jury Convenes Again

The Washington, D.C., grand jury, fresh off handing down an indictment against former President Donald Trump last week, met again Tuesday, a sign that special counsel Jack Smith's investigation continues into 2020 election interference amid speculation that co-conspirators could soon be charged.

Multiple media outlets reported seeing members of the grand jury around the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse during a morning break. NBC News reported that the members left the courthouse at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Last week's federal indictment against Trump, alleging conspiracy and obstruction in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, also referred to six unnamed co-conspirators.

Rudy Giuliani implied to Newsmax last week that he is co-conspirator 1; Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, has said the same.

An attorney for John Eastman said last week that the lawyer and Trump ally is likely co-conspirator 2.

NBC News reported three other co-conspirators appear to be lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the four charges brought against him during his arraignment last week.

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik met with prosecutors from Smith's office for roughly five hours on Monday.

Tim Parlatore, Kerik's attorney, said Smith himself was not present. The meeting focused on the efforts of Giuliani, previously an attorney for Trump, and "what the Giuliani team was doing" to try to prove that Trump won the election.

"At the time, they had a good faith basis to believe that there was fraud and they were trying to gather more evidence," Parlatore said. "That's what it was."

Kerik was police commissioner when Giuliani was mayor of New York City. Kerik is also a Trump ally.

Parlatore told CNN on Monday there's "not a chance" that Giuliani will get charged by the special counsel.

"The idea that Rudy Giuliani was intentionally pushing claims he knew were false is not something supported by the evidence," Parlatore told CNN.