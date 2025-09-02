WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: d.c. | grand jury | indict | trump | jones

D.C. Grand Jury Doesn't Indict Woman Who Threatened Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 02 September 2025 01:26 PM EDT

A Washington D.C. grand jury failed to indict an Indiana woman charged in mid-August with making social media threats against the life of President Donald Trump.

Attorneys for Nathalie Rose Jones disclosed the grand jury "found no probable cause" and took no action in the case, in a Monday court filing.

The lawyers asked that the conditions of Jones' home detention be relaxed to allow her release on "personal recognizance to appear if required."

Jones was charged with making death threats against Trump, referring to "disemboweling" Trump in one social media post. The Justice Department has not responded to a Newsmax request for a reaction to the case status.

It's the second recent failure of a D.C. grand jury to indict in a high-profile case. Last week, a grand jury in the district rejected a Justice Department attempt to prosecute a former Justice Department paralegal for throwing a sandwich at a federal immigration officer and calling the targeted officer and other agents "fascists."

Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, rebuked the rejection of the felony charge as a partisan decision fed by a biased jury's lack of "reality" and acceptance of "normalized" crime in the Democrat-run city.

"There's not a lot I can talk about in terms of grand juries, but what I can tell you is this: There are a lot of people that sit on juries and they live in Georgetown, or Northwest, or some of these in better areas, and they do not see the reality of crime that is occurring," she said.

The DOJ is now pursuing that case as a standard misdemeanor.

NBC reported the two recent case rejections by D.C. grand juries could be part of an emerging trend there, with at least six cases rejected by grand juries in the district in recent weeks.

This is happening after Trump enforced federal management of law enforcement in Washington, D.C., made possible by the government's legal authority over the district surrounding the nation's capital.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Washington D.C. grand jury failed to indict an Indiana woman charged in mid-August with making social media threats against the life of President Donald Trump.
d.c., grand jury, indict, trump, jones
332
2025-26-02
Tuesday, 02 September 2025 01:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved