D.C. Grand Jury Doesn't Indict Woman Who Threatened Trump

A Washington D.C. grand jury failed to indict an Indiana woman charged in mid-August with making social media threats against the life of President Donald Trump.

Attorneys for Nathalie Rose Jones disclosed the grand jury "found no probable cause" and took no action in the case, in a Monday court filing.

The lawyers asked that the conditions of Jones' home detention be relaxed to allow her release on "personal recognizance to appear if required."

Jones was charged with making death threats against Trump, referring to "disemboweling" Trump in one social media post. The Justice Department has not responded to a Newsmax request for a reaction to the case status.

It's the second recent failure of a D.C. grand jury to indict in a high-profile case. Last week, a grand jury in the district rejected a Justice Department attempt to prosecute a former Justice Department paralegal for throwing a sandwich at a federal immigration officer and calling the targeted officer and other agents "fascists."

Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, rebuked the rejection of the felony charge as a partisan decision fed by a biased jury's lack of "reality" and acceptance of "normalized" crime in the Democrat-run city.

"There's not a lot I can talk about in terms of grand juries, but what I can tell you is this: There are a lot of people that sit on juries and they live in Georgetown, or Northwest, or some of these in better areas, and they do not see the reality of crime that is occurring," she said.

The DOJ is now pursuing that case as a standard misdemeanor.

NBC reported the two recent case rejections by D.C. grand juries could be part of an emerging trend there, with at least six cases rejected by grand juries in the district in recent weeks.

This is happening after Trump enforced federal management of law enforcement in Washington, D.C., made possible by the government's legal authority over the district surrounding the nation's capital.