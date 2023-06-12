×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cycling | north carolina | austin killips

Trans Cyclist Wins Elite N.C. Race by 5 Minutes

By    |   Monday, 12 June 2023 11:33 AM EDT

Cyclist Austin Killips, a transgender woman, on Saturday won the women's title in the Third Annual Belgian Waffle Ride, an elite cycling competition, in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Killips placed first in the women's "Waffle" route, the 131-mile course that tracks through the Blue Ridge Mountains, with a time of 8 hours, 28 minutes and 7 seconds. Paige Onweller placed second with a time of 8 hours, 32 minutes and 32 seconds.

"I am just really proud to lay it out there and get the result. I asserted myself and was able to get a gap early," Killips said in an interview after the race, according to the New York Post.

"We were kind of all riding together for quite a while and, you know, I have a cross background and I am going to attack these single-track sections as hard as I can and did that. I hammered [it] and was able to stay clear," Killips added.

Onweller said after the race that she wanted to address "some controversy" over Killips being a trans woman, saying: "For those following women's road cycling, you are aware of the UCI [Union Cycliste Internationale] rule that this is currently allowed.

"Rather than sharing my personal opinions about the UCI rule, I think it's most important to recognize that all athletes, no matter how they identify, should have a space to compete and race. Additionally, underneath all helmets is a face and a person who deserves respect, dignity, and a safe space to ride bikes."

Onweller continued: "In the future, I feel a separate category is appropriate but event promoters are also learning what is best to preserve both female cycling while also creating an inclusive space for all to ride. These things take both time and grace to resolve."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Cyclist Austin Killips, a transgender woman, on Saturday won the women's title in the Third Annual Belgian Waffle Ride, an elite cycling competition, in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
cycling, north carolina, austin killips
297
2023-33-12
Monday, 12 June 2023 11:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved