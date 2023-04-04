Biden Cyber Chief Surprised Russia Has Not Hit US Targets

The head of U.S. cybersecurity says she is surprised Russia has not tried to hit critical infrastructure on American soil because of President Joe Biden's coordination of the international effort to aid to Ukraine, the Washington Examiner reports.

"Frankly, I'm surprised that we have not seen attacks against critical infrastructure at home," Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly told the Examiner.

Part of the reason there has been no "specific strike," is likely because Biden would perceive the move as "highly escalatory," she said.

"I also think they've been very, very busy in Ukraine," she said. "Though we very much focus on the kinetic activity because it is so horrific, there's been a lot of cyber activity against [Ukraine's] critical infrastructure, civilian infrastructure."

CISA's Computer Emergency Response Team has aided Ukraine with cyber defense, the Examiner noted. It is moving toward closer relationships with nearby countries which have also seen threats from Russia: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

"China is the thing that I worry about the most," she said at a recent event. "When you look at the lessons that we're learning from Ukraine, and you think about the lessons that China is learning from Ukraine, they're not going to make the mistake of not going against our critical infrastructure. They're going to cost all that in when they decide to blockade the strait or invade Taiwan."