US Agencies, Cybersecurity Allies Issue Warning About Russian Cyber Attacks

Three federal agencies and a number of worldwide partners issued a joint advisory Wednesday, warning that Russia's cyber threats against infrastructure targets could extend beyond the borders of Ukraine.

In its statement, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) cited the advisory as "the most comprehensive view of the cyber threat posed by Russia to critical infrastructure released by government cyber experts since the invasion of Ukraine," which dates back to Feb. 24.

The CISA advisory also provided alerts of perpetrators from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), and the Russian Ministry of Defense, Central Scientific Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics potentially executing "malicious cyber operations" in the coming days and weeks.

The list of advisory co-signers includes: the U.S.-based FBI and NSA, along with the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, the National Cyber Security Centre of New Zealand, and the United Kingdom's National Cyber Security Centre.

CISA Director Jen Easterly said the advisory "reinforces the demonstrated threat and capability of Russian state-sponsored and Russian aligned cyber-criminal groups to our Homeland."

Easterly added: "We know that malicious cyber activity is part of the Russian playbook. We also know that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyber attacks against U.S. critical infrastructure."

According to the CISA, some of the cybercrime groups cited in the advisory "have threatened to conduct cyber operations in retaliation for perceived cyber offensives against Russia or against countries or organizations providing material support to Ukraine."

As a course of action, CISA and its partners recommended organizations and companies upgrade safety networks, particularly authentications and remote desktop protocols, and step up end-user awareness training.

Last month, the White House urged private organizations to strengthen their own cyber defenses.

And around that time, New York City cyber officials were on "ultra high alert" for any Russian cyber attacks.

"To be clear, there is no certainty there will be a cyber incident on critical infrastructure," Anne Neuberger, the White House deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, told reporters during a recent briefing.

"So why am I here? Because this is a call to action and a call to responsibility for all of us."