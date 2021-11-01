Officials Monitoring Elections for Cyber Threats

With elections being held in more than 30 states on Tuesday, including the highly watched Virginia governor's race, the federal agency in charge of cyber threats announced Monday it will be monitoring for any threats to election integrity.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a press release that the agency will host an "election situational awareness room" on Tuesday to share real-time information and give support as needed.

The agency will work with federal partners, state and local election officials, private sector election partners and political organizations, according to the press release.

"While there is no specific, credible threat to election infrastructure, CISA stands ready to provide cyber incident response and expertise if needed," the press release stated. "CISA encourages voters to turn to state and local election officials as trusted sources of information."

“CISA has supported state and local election officials to help secure their systems and push back against malicious actors seeking to disrupt our democratic process and interfere in our elections,"

Election Security Initiative Director Geoff Hale said CISA will again be running its "rumor control website" to provide "accurate information about election processes to debunk potential mis-, dis-, and malinformation."

CISA created the page before the 2020 election following allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. It was a key factor in then-President Donald Trump's decision to fire former CISA Director Christopher Krebs after the election, The Hill reported.