Major Catholic Hospital Chain Hit by Cyberattack

The largest Catholic hospital chain in the United States said a "cybersecurity event" hit its network, the second such event to hit a major hospital chain this year.

Ascension Health revealed Thursday that "unusual activity on select technology network systems" occurred earlier this week, The Hill reported.

"At this time," the company said in a statement, "we continue to investigate the situation. We responded immediately, initiated our investigation and activated our remediation efforts. Access to some systems have been interrupted as this process continues."

The attack occurred just months after Change Healthcare, a subsidiary of top U.S. healthcare conglomerate UnitedHealth Group, was hit by a cyberattack in February that halted insurance payments to hospitals across the country, according to The Hill.

Ascension contracts with a third-party cybersecurity firm, Mandiant, or FireEye, which later acquired the company. Ascension said the security firm is still figuring out "what information, if any, may have been affected by the situation."

FireEye is one of the key organizations leading the recent SolarWinds hack investigation, which U.S. intelligence has pinned, without evidence, on "Russian hackers."

Ascension's website stated it has 140 hospitals, 35,000 affiliated providers, and about 134,000 associates across 19 states and the District of Columbia.

The company added in its statement that it is "reaching out to our business partners to ensure they are aware of the situation so they can take appropriate steps to safeguard their systems. We encourage all business partners to coordinate with the Ascension Technology partners to address any specific questions."