CVS in Advanced Talks to buy Signify Health for About $8 Bln

CVS in Advanced Talks to buy Signify Health for About $8 Bln
The CVS logo is displayed above a CVS store on August 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to reports, CVS Health Corp. plans to bid for the Signify Health Inc. healthcare platform as CVS aims to expand home health services. (Mario Tama/Getty)

Friday, 02 September 2022 07:04 PM EDT

CVS Health Corp is in advanced talks to buy home-healthcare company Signify Health Inc for about $8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

CVS appears to have beaten competition including Amazon.com Inc and UnitedHealth, who had also been circling Signify for a deal, according to the report.

UnitedHealth never submitted an official bid, WSJ said.

Signify has been exploring strategic alternatives since earlier this summer, but there is still no guarantee that CVS will reach a deal, the report said.

CVS, UnitedHealth, Signify Health and Amazon declined to comment. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
CVS Health Corp is in advanced talks to buy home-healthcare company Signify Health Inc for about $8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
