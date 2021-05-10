1 Dead, Suspect in Custody After Orlando Customs Building Shooting

Police responded to a shooting at the U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building Monday morning in Orlando, Florida, that has left 1 dead and 1 suspect in custody, according to reports.

Lt. Diego Toruno of the Orlando Police Department said a man and a woman were walking toward the building on Monday morning when a vehicle approached them and opened fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was able to escape, Toruno said at a press conference.

The suspect was taken into custody after being chased by police. Toruno did not identify the man and said investigators were looking into the relationship between the three people.

A man in handcuffs was seen being put into the back of an ambulance on Guadalajara Drive around 12:30 p.m., although it’s unclear if he is the suspect, ClickOrlando.com reported.

Neither the victims nor the suspect worked at the building and authorities are still trying to determine whether they knew each other.

“It is a federal building, you are correct, and we will work with the federal partners to determine how and what and all that,” Toruno said.

Toruno's appearance at the press conference came after the Orlando Police Department issued some early information via Twitter:

"ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: OPD is working a shooting at the 5400 block of S Semoran Blvd (USCIS Building). There is heavy police presence in the area between Semoran & Commander, north of Hoffner Ave. Media, use the plaza's parking lot near the Ana G Mendez campus. More to follow."

The OPD sent an update in an ensuing tweet:

"UPDATE #2: We can confirm that a suspect in this investigation is now in OPD's custody. We will continue to provide you with more information as it becomes available."

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., who respresents the district, tweeted:

"We are following the deadly shooting reported at Orlando ⁦@USCIS⁩. This is an unnecessary tragedy beyond words at a local federal facility. Our prayers go out to the victim(s) and families affected. We will hold those responsible accountable."

This report contains material from Reuters.