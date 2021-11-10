CBP Orders Vaccine Mandate Pushed by Supervisors

Supervisors in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are being ordered to push President Joe Biden's forced vaccination policy or face being fired themselves, according to a new report.

The order came in an Oct. 30 email, Fox News reported, and cited Biden's Sept. 9 executive order that mandates all federal employees be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

"Pursuant to this requirement, all U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) supervisors are ordered to have a discussion with each of their employees [direct reports]," the email read.

Supervisors were ordered to have their employees upload their vaccine status and documentation by Nov. 8 and threatens "consequences" for "non-compliance."

"Supervisors who fail to have the required discussions with their employees will be subject to potential discipline for insubordination, up to removal from federal service," the email added, according to the report.

Supervisors are to push their unvaccinated employees to be vaccinated through counseling sessions and set up a vaccination timeline. Failing to comply will lead to suspension of the employee and start the termination process, Fox News reported.

A CBP spokesman declined to comment on the orders in the email, saying they would not comment on a leaked document, but added CBP is "laser-focused on vaccinating their workforce ahead of the Nov. 22 deadline for federal employees."

"Like other federal agencies, we are continuing to collect vaccination information from employees as we approach the deadline," the spokesperson said.

Former acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan told Fox News the edicts show the vaccine mandate imposed by Biden is a "colossal failure across the board."

"One sure indicator that your policy is way off is when you can't get your subordinate field leadership to comply," the former Trump administration CBP commissioner told Fox News. "When you're having to strong-arm your field leadership to force compliance, that's a red flag."

CBP officials are not anti-vaccine, but are apt to note the hypocrisy of the Biden administration forcing vaccination on its border officials but not the illegal migrants crossing the border, Morgan added to Fox News.

"For two years Border Patrol agents have had to go on the line risking their lives and apprehend illegal aliens," Morgan said. "And now, according to 'the science,' they have to get vaccinated or lose their job but the very illegal aliens they're apprehending, they don't have to get vaccinated – that's nonsensical.

"That's not following the science."