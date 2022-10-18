'Facts Matter Most': Former N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Launches Podcast

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned his office in 2021 amid sexual assault accusations by several women, is trying to make a comeback with a weekly podcast that will feature former President Donald Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci.

"People need to separate fact from opinion. You can have your own opinion, but you can't have your own facts. Facts matter most," Cuomo said in a Quake Media press release announcing the new podcast, airing Oct. 20. "In 'As a Matter of Fact… with Andrew Cuomo' you will get no happy talk from me. I'm going to give it to you straight.

"I have worked cooperatively and successfully in New York, Washington, and across the country. My intention is to tell you the unvarnished truth — frank and candid — from a person who's been in the room many times for many years."

According to the release, Cuomo will host Scaramucci as his first guest on the podcast, which will be available through the Quake Media app, the Quake Media YouTube channel, or on Apple Podcasts with the first two weeks being free and then with a subscription.

Quake is a subscription-based podcast network that started six years ago with six exclusive shows featuring media and political "all-stars," according to the company, which is planning to expand into new areas with shows dedicated to sports, religion, and business.

Scaramucci, founder of the global alternative investment firm Skybridge in 2005, is probably best known as the short-lived White House communications director under Trump for 10 days in 2017, his CNBC profile said.

In addition to the new podcast, Cuomo has launched a political action committee "to get the right people elected," and is starting a gun safety organization, CBS News reported earlier this month.

"I have fought the good fight in government and politics my whole life, and I am not done fighting yet," he said in the report.

Cuomo said in the report that he hopes his PAC will find people "who will fight for change and get results" and not be "afraid to take the heat that goes with leadership."

In a video posted on Twitter Sept. 28, Cuomo said he has been spending his time reconnecting with his family, being out in nature, and using his hands on mechanical tasks, including work on a car and old Harley Davidson motorcycle.