Cuomo, Hochul Nearly Tied in Mock NY Gubernatorial Poll

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could have a shot at a political comeback, according to a new poll from The Hill and Emerson College.

Cuomo, who resigned last summer amid accusations of sexual harassment and the threat of impeachment, trails fellow Democrat and current New York Gov. Kathy Hochul by just four points, 37 to 33 percent, in a hypothetical 2022 gubernatorial matchup, according to the survey.

It's not clear what Cuomo is up to these days. A recent New York Times report said he spoke at a Black church on Sunday, days after releasing a political ad, and has recently dined with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New York Mayor Eric Adams.

"Perhaps someone testing the waters," former Gov. David A. Paterson, D-N.Y., observed.

Christine Quinn, a former speaker of the New York City Council who was once a close Cuomo ally, told the Times there is "absolutely no future for Andrew Cuomo in public life in New York State or anywhere else."

But, she said, "the mind of a harasser and an assaulter is the mind of a narcissist. So he probably thinks he can be president of the United States."

Cuomo on Sunday said he wanted to "tell my truth," that he had many options in life, and that he was "open to all of them."

He also cast himself as a victim of "cancel culture."

Cuomo has denied the sexual harassment allegations made against him by numerous women, including former government employees.

"I resigned as governor, the press roasted me, my colleagues were ridiculed, my brother was fired," Cuomo said during the half-hour speech. "It was probably the toughest time of my life."

The Hill/Emerson College poll surveyed 1,000 New York voters, including 504 Democratic primary voters, from March 9-10. It had margins of error of 3 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.