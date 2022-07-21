×
Tags: cuomo | cnn | abrams | newsnation

Chris Cuomo to Give First TV Interview Since Being Dumped by CNN

Chris Cuomo speaks to a crowd
Chris Cuomo (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Thursday, 21 July 2022 09:32 AM EDT

Chris Cuomo will give his first television interview on Tuesday since leaving CNN.

Cuomo will be interviewed by NewsNation’s Dan Abrams.

In a promo, Abrams touts the interview by saying it will look at what Cuomo is doing now and what he’s doing next. Abrams also said Cuomo will answer "the tough questions about his past."

Cuomo was fired in December 2021 for aiding his embattled brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid sexual assault allegations.

In March, Cuomo filed papers demanding arbitration for being "wrongfully terminated" by CNN. He is seeking an amount "not less than" $125 million.

The interview will air at 9 p.m. ET.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 21 July 2022 09:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

