NY Post: Cuomo Floating Idea of Run for NY AG

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is considering a run for the New York state attorney general’s office, the position he held before being elected governor, the New York Post reported Friday citing anonymous sources.

The paper said Cuomo’s “confidants” have discussed the possibility of him running for the post in the past 24 hours with both elected Democratic officials and party apparatchiks. He would run in 2022 with current Attorney General Letitia James having already announced her candidacy for Cuomo’s old gubernatorial post.

“People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there,” The Post reported, citing a person “with direct knowledge. They’re floating it … and gauging people’s reactions.”

The 63-year-old Cuomo resigned on Aug. 10 — after winning three terms and spending more than 10 years in the executive mansion — amid nearly a dozen accusations of sexual harassment, including one that was being investigated criminally.

An impeachment investigation also had been initiated, and James had released a report from her investigation saying Cuomo sexually harassed multiple female staff members.

Cuomo was the state’s attorney general from 2007 to 2011 and also served in the Clinton administration as secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

The Post said Cuomo has $18 million in campaign funds eligible to be used in a run for the attorney general’s position, a post it said James won with only $1 million in 2018.

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi denied the report.

“There is a ton of idle speculation out there, and we can’t control if we continue to take up valuable real estate in people’s heads,” Azzopardi told the paper.

Cuomo told New York Magazine in an interview published Friday that he hadn’t ruled out any possibility.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Cuomo said. “I’m at peace. Look, it’s simple: I trust the people and the truth will [win] out.”