Tags: cuny | professors | union | boycott | israel | vote | bds

CUNY Professors Union Reverses Israel Boycott

Monday, 24 February 2025 08:48 AM EST

A City University of New York professors labor union repealed a resolution supporting a boycott of Israel less than a month after passing the measure.

The Professional Staff Congress on Thursday voted 113-63 to rescind the "boycott, divest and sanction" resolution, which focused on cutting off union reserves from Israel and urging the teachers’ pension system to do the same.

However, on Jan. 23, the PSC voted 73-70 to pass the resolution while condemning Israel’s bombing of Gaza and the killing of thousands of civilians.

At the time, a progressive outlet named Left Voice reported, "This is an important victory for CUNY workers and the movement for Palestine, setting an example for the broader labor movement."

Following backlash from members who support Israel, PSC leaders said there had been "irregularities" with the initial vote and a second vote was required.

"Moments ago, after massive pressure, public backlash, legal action by S.A.F.E. Campus, and dozens of resignations from Jewish and other members of the union, the PSC-CUNY (@psc_cuny) voted to rescind January’s vote to adopt BDS as policy and to divest its investment funds from Israel," SAFE Campus wrote on X.

SAFE Campus advocates for Jewish students, faculty, and staff at the public university system.

In 2022, professors at CUNY’s law school passed a resolution in support of the BDS movement.

Students, joined by some professors, disrupted and even vandalized some CUNY campuses with anti-Israel protests over the past year, the Post reported.

A 146-page report last year, written by a former judge, said the CUNY system’s antisemitism policies need to be "significantly overhauled," The College Fix reported.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., had requested the report.

"In my first week as governor, I signed an executive order to divest public funds from institutions that participate in the harmful BDS movement — and that order remains in effect," Hochul told The Times of Israel after the first vote.

"I strongly oppose the resolution narrowly passed by the PSC-CUNY delegates and will continue standing up against antisemitism and hate in all forms."

Monday, 24 February 2025 08:48 AM
