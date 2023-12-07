×
Tags: cufi | campaign | antisemitism | zionists | iran | terror | john hagee

Christian Zionist Group Reveals Antisemitism Campaign

By    |   Thursday, 07 December 2023 09:27 AM EST

Christians United for Israel (CUFI) has just launched a campaign to increase efforts in fighting anti-Jewish bigotry.

"You Are Not Alone" has so far launched in New York, Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas.

"Christian Zionists are serving as watchmen on the walls for Jerusalem and will not keep silent in the face of barbaric terrorism and raging antisemitism that has brought immense pain to the Jewish people and all those who value humanity," said CUFI founder and chair Pastor John Hagee. "I am proud to see so many Americans responding, in word and in deed, to ensure the children of Israel are not alone."

CUFI Action Fund chair Sandra Parker said "it pains us that Israelis and Jewish Americans are enduring a deep and ongoing trauma. But we are not silent, and we are not still. CUFI's more than 10 million members are demonstrating their solidarity and non-negotiable demand that the United States supports Israel with every resource it needs to bring every hostage home safely and eliminate the threat of Iranian-backed terror on its doorstep."

CUFI has raised and given out more than $3 million since Oct. 7.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

Thursday, 07 December 2023 09:27 AM
