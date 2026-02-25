Cuban Security Forces Withdraw From Venezuela

Hundreds of Cuban security personnel have begun departing Venezuela in recent weeks, marking a significant shift in one of Latin America's most enduring political and military alliances, according to intelligence sources and diplomatic officials who spoke with Military.com.

The withdrawals follow a U.S. military operation on Jan. 3 that resulted in the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the death of at least 32 Cuban soldiers and intelligence agents, as reported by Cuban authorities and multiple outlets.

A Reuters exclusive revealed that Cuban security advisers, soldiers, and bodyguards — long embedded within Venezuela's security structure — have been leaving Caracas amid pressure on the interim government to recalibrate ties with Havana.

The scale of the departure appears to be substantial but not complete.

Eleven sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that Cuban security personnel and some medical workers have traveled back to Cuba in recent weeks, while others remain in the country.

It is unclear whether the Cuban pullback is voluntary, ordered by Venezuela's interim leadership, or directed by Havana.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who assumed power after Maduro's ouster, has shifted her personal security to Venezuelan bodyguards, according to multiple sources, a break from previous practice under both Maduro and the late Hugo Chavez, who relied heavily on elite Cuban units for protection.

Cuban intelligence officers were also embedded within Venezuela's Directorate General of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), where they played key roles in identifying and suppressing domestic opposition.

Analysts say the Cuban presence was a cornerstone of the security alliance between Caracas and Havana, rooted in cooperation that extends back to the late 2000s.

Alejandro Velasco, a history professor at New York University, characterized Cuban influence as critical to the survival of the Chavista government.

U.S. pressure appears to be a driving force behind the shift.

In the weeks after the Jan. 3 operation, U.S. officials publicly and privately urged Venezuela to reduce its security cooperation with Cuba, and Washington has taken steps, including blocking Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba, aimed at weakening Havana's leverage in the region.

A White House official said the U.S. maintains a strong relationship with Venezuelan leadership and believes Rodriguez's interests align with U.S. objectives.

Despite the drawdown, some Cuban advisers are believed to remain, including undercover intelligence agents and professionals in specialized roles, suggesting that Havana's influence, while diminished, is not entirely gone.

Neither the Cuban nor Venezuelan governments have publicly confirmed changes to their security arrangements, and both continue to assert ongoing cooperation.