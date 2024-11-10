WATCH TV LIVE

Cuba Deals With Earthquake After Hurricanes, Blackouts

Sunday, 10 November 2024 09:25 PM EST

Cuba is dealing with the aftermath of a strong earthquake after already facing weeks of hurricanes and blackouts, according to ABC News.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Cuba on Sunday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the heart of the earthquake hit 25 miles south of Bartolome Maso in the Caribbean Sea. Tremors were felt from Santiago de Cuba to Holguin and Guantanamo.

This earthquake comes on the heels of Hurricane Rafael, which hit western Cuba on Wednesday, damaging homes, knocking out power across the island, and forcing mass evacuations. The energy crisis on the island has worsened with reports of widespread blackouts and growing discontent over basic living conditions. Despite no immediate reports of injuries from the earthquake, residents remain on edge, with some in Santiago reporting aftershocks.

Sunday, 10 November 2024 09:25 PM
