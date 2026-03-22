WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: cuba | carlos fernandez de cossio | attack | energy | outage | u.s. military

Cuba Says Military Ready for Possible US Attack

By    |   Sunday, 22 March 2026 02:36 PM EDT

Cuba's deputy foreign minister said the island's military is preparing for possible U.S. aggression and rejected any negotiation over Cuba's political system, as tensions rose after President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio sharpened public warnings while Cuba struggled through a worsening power and fuel crisis.

Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said in a Sunday interview on NBC News' "Meet the Press" that Cuba would be "naive" not to consider the possibility of conflict, though he added Havana hoped it would not happen and saw "no justification" for it.

He also said the makeup of Cuba's government was not up for negotiation, pushing back against U.S. pressure tied to ongoing contacts between the two countries.

The comments followed a burst of threats from Washington.

Reuters reported March 16 that Trump said talks with Cuba were underway and that action remained possible.

Trump said he would have the "honor" of "taking Cuba in some form" and added, "I can do anything I want with it." Rubio has also said Cuba's leadership needs "new people in charge."

The standoff has unfolded alongside a severe energy emergency on the island.

The White House said Jan. 29 that Trump signed an executive order establishing a process to impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba.

Cuba's national grid collapsed again on Saturday, March 21, the third nationwide outage this month.

Havana says U.S. pressure on fuel suppliers has worsened the crisis, while U.S. officials have argued Cuba's economic system and aging infrastructure are major causes.

At the same time, the public rhetoric has gone further than the U.S. military's stated posture.

On March 19, Gen. Francis Donovan, the head of U.S. Southern Command, told lawmakers the U.S. military is not preparing for an invasion or takeover of Cuba.

However, it is prepared to protect the U.S. Embassy in Havana, defend Guantanamo Bay, and respond to a mass migration contingency.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Cuba’s deputy foreign minister said the military is preparing for possible U.S. aggression and ruled out negotiating its political system as tensions rise.
cuba, carlos fernandez de cossio, attack, energy, outage, u.s. military
326
2026-36-22
Sunday, 22 March 2026 02:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved