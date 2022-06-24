Hackers Steal $100 Million in Cryptocurrency from Harmony Blockchain Bridge

Hackers this week stole roughly $100 million in cryptocurrency from the startup Harmony, which has since contacted the FBI, CBS News reports.

In a blog post, the company wrote: "On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Harmony Protocol team was notified of a malicious attack on our proprietary Horizon Ethereum Bridge. At 5:30 AM PST, multiple transactions occurred that compromised the bridge with 11 transactions that extracted tokens stored in the bridge. The estimated value at the time of the attack was approximately $100 million USD."

The company added, "Immediately following the attack, multiple cyber security partners, exchange partners, and the FBI were notified and requested to assist with an investigation in identifying the culprit and methods to retrieve stolen assets. With those contacts established, Harmony announced the hack via Twitter … with a description of what occurred and our next steps."

CBS noted that this attack follows several hacks of cryptocurrency platforms, including incidents involving Crypto.com, Wormhole, and Ronin Network.

The post concludes, "We are working around the clock to ensure both the investigation and recovery of stolen funds are concluded in the most time efficient manner possible."