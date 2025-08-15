WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cryptocurrency | gemini | ipo | cameron winklevoss | tyler winklevoss

Gemini Crypto Exchange Makes US IPO Filing Public

Friday, 15 August 2025 05:52 PM EDT

The cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, founded by billionaire twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, on Friday made public its paperwork for a U.S. initial public offering, joining a wave of digital asset companies seeking to tap public markets.

Terms of the offering were not disclosed.

Activity in the U.S. IPO market has rebounded in recent months following a slowdown earlier in the year, caused by uncertainty over trade policy changes, with several new listings showing receiving a overwhelming response from investors.

Digital asset companies have also featured prominently in the IPO market in recent months, including blockbuster debuts from the stablecoin issuer Circle and cryptocurrency exchange Bullish.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


