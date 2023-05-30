Sen. Cruz: Uganda's Anti-gay Law 'Horrific and Wrong'

Sen Ted Cruz, R-Texas, condemned Uganda's sweeping new anti-gay law, calling it "horrific and wrong."

Cruz made his comments in a Monday tweet: "This Uganda law is horrific & wrong. Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse."

According to The Associated Press, the new law does not criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ. However, it prescribes the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.

A suspect convicted of "attempted aggravated homosexuality" can be imprisoned for up to 14 years, according to the legislation.

President Joe Biden also condemned the Uganda law, saying the U.S. might impose sanctions and will evaluate the implications of the law "on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda," Reuters reported.

"This shameful act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda," Biden said in a statement.