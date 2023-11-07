×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cruz | president | democrats | senate

Ted Cruz Hopes to Make Future Run for President

By    |   Tuesday, 07 November 2023 10:41 AM EST

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he expects to run for president again at some point.

Cruz made his comments during an interview posted by The Texas Tribune.

“I loved running for president in 2016,” he said while promoting his new book, “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America.” "We came incredibly close. We came within inches of winning. It's the most fun I've ever had in my life and I fully hope and expect to run again at some point."

Cruz said he decided against running for the Republican nomination this time around because the timing didn’t feel right. In addition, he said he believed he could be more effective battling Democrat policies in the Senate right now

“The Senate right now is the battlefield for all of these issues,” Cruz said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Newsmax on Monday, Cruz said the policies of President Joe Biden and Democrats who want the southern border open to illegal migrants are “fighting on the side of the cartels.

“I think Texas is doing everything it can to fight to secure the border. And the problem is that [President Joe Biden’s] administration is fighting on the side of the cartels,” Cruz said during National Report. "The Biden administration wants this crisis to happen.”

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he expects to run for president again at some point. Cruz made his comments during an interview posted by The Texas Tribune. "I loved running for president in 2016," he said while promoting his new book, "Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in...
cruz, president, democrats, senate
215
2023-41-07
Tuesday, 07 November 2023 10:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved