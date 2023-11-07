Ted Cruz Hopes to Make Future Run for President

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he expects to run for president again at some point.

Cruz made his comments during an interview posted by The Texas Tribune.

“I loved running for president in 2016,” he said while promoting his new book, “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America.” "We came incredibly close. We came within inches of winning. It's the most fun I've ever had in my life and I fully hope and expect to run again at some point."

Cruz said he decided against running for the Republican nomination this time around because the timing didn’t feel right. In addition, he said he believed he could be more effective battling Democrat policies in the Senate right now

“The Senate right now is the battlefield for all of these issues,” Cruz said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Newsmax on Monday, Cruz said the policies of President Joe Biden and Democrats who want the southern border open to illegal migrants are “fighting on the side of the cartels.

“I think Texas is doing everything it can to fight to secure the border. And the problem is that [President Joe Biden’s] administration is fighting on the side of the cartels,” Cruz said during National Report. "The Biden administration wants this crisis to happen.”