Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Sends 52 Buses to Cruz's Home

Manuel Oliver, the father of a Parkland shooting victim who has used art as a "creative confrontation" on the topic of gun violence, is sending a fleet of 52 yellow school buses to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s house to represent the number of children killed by gun violence since 2020.

Named the "NRA Children's Museum," the project is "partially done with the intention that some people will think this is truly an NRA museum," Oliver told BuzzFeed News.

The 4,638 empty seats are meant to honor the number of children killed by gun violence since 2020.

Oliver, whose 17-year-old son Joaquin was killed four years ago in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, created the nonprofit Change the Ref to advocate for gun safety regulations and expose the effects of mass shootings.

He uses art and nonviolent organizing to get his message across.

Oliver told BuzzFeed he plans to deliver a letter from his late son to Cruz’s house that spoke to gun owners about his thoughts on gun control in the country.

He said Cruz has received $749,000 from the NRA.

"We're going after the money," Oliver said. "These leaders are not loyal to the Second Amendment. They're loyal to the gun industry and manufacturers, who protect them. And there's lots of messages that supporting gun control is not patriotic. It's corrupt, and I wanted to find a graphic way of showing them what the impact really is."

The first bus is carrying items from school shooting victims, including a pair of checkered Vans sneakers from 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger, killed in 2019 at her Santa Clarita high school, and a kindergarten graduation card with a smiling teddy bear on it that belonged to Sandy Hook victim Chase Kowalski.