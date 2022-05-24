Republican Sen. Ted Cruz sent a letter Monday to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding answers about the Biden administration's Family Reunification Task Force (FRTF).

President Joe Biden ordered the formation of the FRTF when he took office.

Under the Trump administration, some 4,000 children were separated from their parents, according to NPR. More than 2,000 were reunited with their families before President Trump left office. The task force aims to reunite the remaining families.

In the letter, first obtained by the Daily Caller, Sen. Cruz demands answers to a number of questions about how DHS is executing this program, including how FRTF defines “household,” how FRTF vets household members to be reunified in the U.S., and whether FRTF is giving legal status to individuals who previously tried to illegally cross the border.

In his letter, Sen. Cruz asks: