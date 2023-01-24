Sen. Cruz: DOJ Should Search Biden Documents at University of Delaware

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is calling for the Justice Department to search through President Joe Biden's papers at the University of Delaware for any classified documents.

He made his comments Monday on his "Verdict" podcast. Cruz's remarks came after classified documents dating back to Biden's term in the Senate were found at the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home.

"If Biden's Senate documents include classified documents outside of classified settings — which is illegal — how many more classified documents are illegally in his Senate papers?" Cruz said.

"During the 2020 campaign, there was a concerted media effort to try to get access to those documents. In particular, there were allegations of sexual harassment raised against Joe Biden, and the media wanted to examine the documents on those allegations of sexual harassment. The University of Delaware has said, nope, they're not releasing the documents to anybody until two years after Biden retires from public life.

"I am right now calling for the Department of Justice, for the FBI to examine all 1,850 boxes of those Senate records to see how many additional classified documents are in those records. The answer should be none. But given Biden's pattern, we should have zero confidence that there are not multiple classified documents within those 1,850 boxes of Senate records."

According to the Washington Examiner the records housed at the university are said to include committee reports, correspondence, and drug legislation. Watchdog groups are also calling for a search of those records to see if they contain any classified information.

"With the number of discoveries of new locations containing classified documents seeming to rise every day, it's possible that classified material could be found in nearly every place Joe Biden slept, worked, or stored his personal belongings," said Michael Chamberlain, director of Protect the Public's Trust.

"Not only has the White House deflected legitimate questions about this scandal, it has also expended taxpayer resources in a potentially improper manner in a matter involving Mr. Biden long before he became President Biden."