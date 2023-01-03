Nevada Parents Sue School District Over 'Pornographic' Assignment

Two Nevada parents are suing the Clark County School District after alleging their high school-aged daughter was required to execute an assignment that contained an expletive-ridden monologue deemed too obscene to read publicly at school board meetings.

Candra Evans and Terrel Evans filed the lawsuit against the district, Superintendent Jesus Jara, the involved teacher, and other officials over claims of "unlawful grooming and abuse of a minor" concerning the "pornographic" assignment.

In March, the unnamed teacher assigned each student in the 15-year-old's class to write a monologue and then perform one another's work, the lawsuit reads.

The monologue given to the teen "contained explicit, obscene and sexually violent material," the lawsuit alleges.

Also, "[the teacher] helped the other student edit their obscenely violent pornographic monologue, knowing it would then be provided to another student to read, memorize and perform in front of the class," claims the lawsuit.

The final version of the monologue, according to the lawsuit, depicted a woman informing her ex-boyfriend that she was a lesbian.

After being informed of her daughter's assignment in April 2022, Candra Evans turned to the school and spoke with an administrator.

The same administrator then reportedly met with Candra Evans and Terrell Evans to discuss the work.

According to the lawsuit, the parents allowed the administrator to speak to their daughter — but only if a female administrator was also present.

However, the administrator met with the student alone, the lawsuit alleges. Candra Evans requested another meeting with additional staff, including a school counselor.

In the sitdown, several staff "defended the obscene monologue and then blamed [the student] for reading it, stating that she could have said 'no,' but she didn't," the lawsuit states.

Also, the lawsuit claims that some staff "backtracked and admitted that the assignment was not appropriate for the classroom."

In May 2022, the parents spoke to the regional superintendent. A school associate agreed to investigate it. Candra Evans requested that "no one at [the school] speak with [her daughter] about the matter unless she was present and [the school associate] said he would honor the request."

A few days later, the parents inquired with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. They were referred to Clark County School District Police. According to the suit, the parents allege a report was taken, but then later falsified.

Candra Evans spoke at a CCSD Board of Trustees meeting, where she was cut off for seemingly using inappropriate language, even though it apparently contained the same substance as the assignment.

Evans' daughter met with a school administrator without Evans present, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit further claims the student "was falsely imprisoned" because "she was not able to leave" the meeting.

The lawsuit alleges First Amendment violations, along with infliction of emotional distress. The suing party is seeking $50,000 in damages.

CCSD officials tweeted in May they would investigate the circumstances.