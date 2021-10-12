Nicole Hasso: Democrats Want to Control Your Children

When someone becomes a parent, they invest everything they have financially and emotionally in their children’s lives. Parents create their child’s moral compass, promote good behavior, and impress upon them values lasting a lifetime.

That's why the shocking and unprecedented assault on parental rights by the Biden administration and Democrats nationally should mobilize moms and dads to stop the left's radical agenda.

Democrats have made it clear: they want to have the bigger impact on shaping children’s upbringing versus parents.

From our local school districts to the Department of Justice (DOJ), progressives are determined to push forward on teaching children that the United States is an irredeemably racist country, white children are oppressors, and that Black and brown children cannot obtain the American dream without dealing with a constant stream of systemic racism.

Like most politics, this has started locally as school districts have started practicing critical race theory (CRT) through diversity and inclusion protocols, promoting the historically inaccurate "1619 Project," and demanding children participate in race-based activities like privilege walks.

School districts in some parts of the country are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on these diversity training programs that promote versions of CRT.

Parents are rightfully outraged.

Yet rather than working with parents to try and create a curriculum and education standards reflecting their values, Democrats in Congress and President Biden’s administration have either played down their concerns or moved to punish dissent.

On Oct. 4, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote a memo instructing the FBI to mobilize against parents for unspecified "threats of violence" against school officials. This memo followed a request by the National School Boards Association to classify parents protests as "domestic terrorism."

While no one should tolerate violence, that request isn’t about the safety of school board members. It’s about intimidating parents from showing up at school board meetings and voicing their concerns for what's being taught to our children in school.

Democrats no longer believe parents should be involved in our children’s education.Terry McAuliffe, the former chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and current Democratic nominee for governor of Virginia, said so during a recent debate.

"I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach," McAuliffe said in a rebuttal to his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, who said parents should be in charge of their children’s education.

Americans wholeheartedly reject this radical race-based agenda pushed by Democrats at every level of government.

Polls show that a majority of Americans do not support CRT and a majority of those knowledgeable about it do not want it in our public schools.

Even the liberal state of California voted overwhelmingly to reject an amendment to the state’s constitution that would have reinstated affirmative action based on race, gender, and ethnicity.

There is only one-way Democrats are going to get the message that Americans reject CRT and that is at the ballot box.

Statewide officeholders, Congress, and school boards should be referendums on this Democrat-owned ideology and agenda that is going to tear Americans apart based on race.

Progressives are coming for your children.

They want your kids to adopt their values set by CRT, post structuralism, and Marxism and they want parents to be silent as they put forward their agenda.

That is why it is more important than ever to stand up against the left.

Nicole Hasso is a candidate for Congress in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District.