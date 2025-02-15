Sheryl Crow Breaks Up With Her Tesla Over 'President Musk'

Nine-time Grammy award singer Sheryl Crow and her Tesla have broken up over her disdain for Elon Musk, the automaker's owner and President Donald Trump's DOGE leader.

"My parents always said…you are who you hang out with," Crow posted on Instagram on Valentine's Day. "There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long, Tesla."

In the video, Crow is shown on the street waving goodbye to the car as it is being hauled away from her home on the back of a flatbed tow truck. Crow added the song "Time to Say Goodbye" by Andrea Bocelli to the post.

She also wrote that she's donating the money from the sale of the vehicle to NPR, "which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth."

In late January, Trump-appointed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced he was starting an investigation into NPR and PBS, stating that Congress is "actively considering whether to stop requiring taxpayers to subsidize NPR and PBS programming," reports Deadline.

Crow's post met with mixed reactions, with some of her fellow Nashville residents applauding the move while conservatives slammed her stance, according to Variety.

Kacey Musgraves left messages calling her “Sheryl Queen” and “Sheryl CrowN.” Margo Price posted “Love to see it, and Alyssa Milano posted an emoticon with hearts for eyes.

But from the right, posters told her things like: “You realize Musk already got the money for that one right? If you like the car, you only hurt yourself.”

Another poster responded that Crow supports "Wasteful government spending, money that could’ve gone to support our veterans. Got it," while another post commented that "I so love it when wealthy liberals that tell the struggling rest of us how morally justified it is that the government must continue to waste our tax money."

One respondent also told Crow that she "Loved Elon when he donated to Dems. Now that he’s uncovering fraud and waste on a grand scale that is mind-boggling, you’re all full of virtue signaling. Oh, we’re so impressed."

Most recently, Crow participated in an all-star band that opened the Grammys singing in support of fire relief for Los Angeles.

She released her most recent album, "Evolution," last year, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.