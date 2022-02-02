David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash Join Young in Anti-Rogan Campaign

Singers David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash on Wednesday released a statement in alignment with their former bandmate Neil Young in presenting Spotify with the ultimatum of them or Joe Rogan, host of ''The Joe Rogan Experience.''

''We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify's Joe Rogan podcast,'' the rock artists said, according to Crosby's Twitter account.

''While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don't want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.''

According to Breitbart, the singers are not alone in their sentiment; singer Joni Mitchell has also requested that Spotify remove her music from the platform to show solidarity with Young.

Over the weekend, Rogan said that ''the podcast has been accused of spreading 'dangerous misinformation,' specifically about two episodes. One with Dr. Peter McCullough, and one with Dr. Robert Malone.''

Rogan continued: ''Dr. Peter McCullough is a cardiologist, and he is the most-published physician in his field, in history. Dr. Robert Malone owns nine patents on the creation of mRNA vaccine technology, and is at least partially responsible for the creation of the technology that led to mRNA vaccines.''

''Both these people,'' he said, ''are very highly credentialed, very intelligent, very accomplished people, and they have an opinion that's different from the mainstream narrative. I wanted to hear what their opinion is.''