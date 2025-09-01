Trump: 'Crooked' Comey, Brennan 'Should Be Arrested'

President Donald Trump has no issue with sending Obama-era FBI Director James Comey and CIA chief John Brennan — one of the 51 "spies who lie"— to prison.

"I don't know if there's going to be" arrests, Trump told The Daily Caller in excerpts of an interview that will be released in full on Monday, adding, "there should be.

"What they did is a disgrace. They cheated, they lied, they did so many bad things, evil things that were so bad for the country, and because they did something to me that should have never been done, nobody thought they'd ever do that."

The investigations into alleged Trump wrongdoing just revealed the wrongdoing of the accusers, according to Trump.

"They just went crazy," Trump continued. "They're bad people. They're sick people. They're the ones that committed all the crimes.

"We didn't commit crimes. They committed all the crimes, there should be, I can't tell you whether or not — because I really I don't have to stay uninvolved; I'm allowed to stay involved — but I purposely don't get involved.

"I can say that they should be arrested."

The image of his alleged political "persecutors" — as he has long denounced them as — being handcuffed on live TV "would not bother me at all," Trump said.

"They lied, they cheated, they did everything you can do that's illegal, and then they accused — it's amazing, even I see it now with me: They say, 'He's actually looking to arrest him,'" Trump said, noting the irony.

"What the hell did they do with me? You know? And then they'll say he's — they make it sound like I'm a bad guy. I had to have a mug shot taken, right?

"Yeah, these are bad people. They're sick people, and, you know, the press plays along with it. But they should be. I mean, I'm probably answering the question more than you think I should. They should be [arrested], because they're crooked and they got caught."

When hit with criticism of turning the tables on his "persecutors," Trump noted he tried to follow the Alan Dershowitz doctrine of ending the legal weaponization of political differences, but former President Joe Biden and Democrat operatives in the deep-blue districts of Fulton County, Georgia; Manhattan; and Washington, D.C., ultimately forced his hand, Trump says.

"See, I wouldn't have answered that question that way four years ago. Do you understand that?" Trump said. "I wouldn't, because, well, Hillary's a good example. We had Hillary cold. I didn't want to see that. I didn’t want the, you know, the wife of a president to go to jail, but she was stone-cold guilty of things.

"And if you remember, at the, at the big rallies, I'd say, 'All right, take it easy.' You know, they'd all say, 'Lock her up! Lock her up!'

"Before I won, just, they could do whatever they wanted. After I won — yeah, I was very gracious."

Ultimately, Attorney General Pam Bondi's Justice Department, the law, and the courts will decide the fate of the Dershowitz-coined "get Trump" crusaders.

"Depending on what they find, they're guilty, they're guilty," Trump concluded. "They're bad people, and they are very, very sick people, beyond bad. They're sick."

Comey and Brennan helped oversee U.S. intelligence and law enforcement responses to the Russia "hoax."