×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: critics | teachers union | lgbtq | gender queer

Fury Over 'Gender Queer' on Teachers' Union Reading List

By    |   Friday, 07 July 2023 06:31 PM EDT

The National Education Association, the country's largest teachers' union, is facing criticism for including Maia Kobabe's "graphic memoir 'Gender Queer,'" which includes sexual language and explicit pictures of boys having sex and has become the most banned book in America, in its suggested summer reading for educators.

"This is the same NEA that counseled [President Joe] Biden to keep schools shut for an extended period of time. And it's the same NEA that said that parents, in fact, were on the verge of being terrorists, showing up at school board meetings," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said earlier this week during an appearance on Fox News.

"This is who is recommending what books to read for our kids. It's unprecedented. That [educators] should read as well. The challenge we've got today is that there have been politicians and bureaucrats and the teachers associations and unions who believe that they are more important in kids' lives than parents. This is what we stood up for in Virginia. This is what spread across the nation."

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk called to "dissolve the teacher unions," accusing the NEA of endorsing "racist, anti-white screeds and a book with graphic oral sex images as great summer reading."

Twitter users slammed the NEA for adding the book.

"It's pornography. Parents trust their children to the school system to learn reading, writing and arithmetic not to be sexually groomed," said one user.

"Pederasts at the teacher's union recommend reading child pornography to children," said another.

Kobabe, who identifies as nonbinary and asexual, has defended the availability of her book in public libraries and public schools, telling Time Magazine it was "really dangerous and unfair to shield young people from things like sex and health and information about their bodies — partly because there is so much misinformation online."

"I would rather a young person learn about topics of sex and sexuality from a book that has passed through many levels of editorial and fact-checking and is written by an author who is interested in sharing accurate information," Kobabe said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The National Education Association, the country's largest teachers' union, is facing criticism for including Maia Kobabe's "graphic memoir 'Gender Queer,'" which has become the most banned book in its suggested summer reading for educators.
critics, teachers union, lgbtq, gender queer
343
2023-31-07
Friday, 07 July 2023 06:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved