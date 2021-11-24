Midwest School Admin. Forced to Work Remote for Exposing CRT in District

Tony Kinnett, an Indianapolis school administrator, who went viral for explaining how his district is pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) on children, has been locked out of his school Google account and told to work from home by Indianapolis Public Schools.

Kinnett posted a video earlier this month outlining how CRT is taught in Indianapolis schools and said that administrators are "lying" when they say otherwise.

"As of one hour ago, Indianapolis Public Schools has suspended my access to email & Google Drive," Kinnett posted on a Twitter thread.

"I've been required to work from home the last two weeks, as staff reportedly have 'clinical anxiety' over working with me," Kinnett mentioned. "When I came to get books from my office, phone calls were made to each team member so they'd be clear of the building."

Kinnett said that he had been banned from going to any school building or from hosting professional development as well, "It's a good thing I downloaded all of the other racist documents & videos from the public server weeks ago," Kinnett added in the thread.

Although he has not been fired, Kinnett said to Fox News he was told by the district that if he continues posting online, they will have to "part ways."

"Regardless of my position and whether I'm employed or not, parents still deserve to know what's going on in Indianapolis," Kinnett said. "Whether they support it or they disagree with it, they deserve to know."

Kinnett, an award-winning teacher, said that he was put on paid leave by the district since the incident.

"They've apparently gotten tons of emails and texts and calls from people who have refused to work with me. If they have to work with me, they will walk," Kinnett told the outlet. "I have been banned from coming into their buildings, and they are terrified I am going to pull out my phone and record their classes."

Skeptical of the justification given by the district, Kinnett will be filing a FOIA request to confirm that they received complaints.