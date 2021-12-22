New Hampshire Teacher Pleads Guilty to Threatening Lawmaker Over Anti-CRT Bill

Former Allenstown School District teacher Daniel Rattigan pleaded guilty to several criminal charges in connection with harassing Republican state Rep. Keith Ammon and his family, NH Journal reported on Monday.

Rattigan also pleaded guilty to obstructing government administration. Two other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The former teacher was issued $1,240 in fines suspended for one year as long as he remains on good behavior. He is not allowed to contact Ammon other than through a single apology letter.

''I doubt it [Rattigan's apology] will be sincere,'' Ammon said, per the Journal. ''I've gotten crazy emails, but nothing like this one. It was unhinged.''

The threats by Rattigan included saying he would mutilate Ammon and sexually assault one of his family members.

''I truly hope you get skull [expletive] to death you pathetic privileged white [expletive] boi,'' Rattigan wrote to Ammon in an email.

Other threats from the former teacher were so sexually graphic and violent that Ammon asked The Epoch Times not to print them.

Rattigan's comments to Ammon were in response to a bill proposed by the state representative calling for a ban on teaching critical race theory in New Hampshire public schools.

The bill, HB544, called for the prohibition of ''the dissemination of certain divisive concepts related to sex and race in state contracts, grants, and training programs.''

HB544 was shelved by the Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee, but state lawmakers passed a similar law that bans public schools from teaching that people are inherently racist because of their race.