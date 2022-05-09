Anti-CRT Conservative PACs Dominate Texas School Board Elections

Candidates backed by conservative political action committees (PACs) swept Texas school board elections held on Saturday, as last year’s nationwide pushback against critical race theory materializes into on-the-ground victories.

Among the big winners was the 1776 Project PAC, a group that defines itself as forwarding those who “want to reform our public education system by promoting patriotism and pride in American history.”

All 15 candidates endorsed by the PAC won their races across six school districts representing suburban Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston, the group announced through Twitter.

“The election victories are evidence parents are still motivated to transform public education,” 1776 Project founder Ryan Girdusky told Newsmax on Monday. “For decades, conservatives sat out of these important elections – and we’re happy that the 1776 Project PAC could play a small part in these victories.”

Girdusky highlighted during an interview with Breitbart that his organization has a perfect record so far this year, and he hopes to continue the success with the upcoming school board elections in Georgia and Maryland.

Another group that found success over the weekend was Grapevine-based Patriot Mobile, a cellphone company that poured half a million into a PAC to support candidates in Tarrant County school districts, according to The Texas Tribune.

Out of 11 endorsed candidates by Patriot Mobile Action, 10 won their races.

“It’s a sign that the issues we’re prioritizing are the ones that win elections,” Texas GOP chair Matt Rinaldi said of the conservative victories to The Dallas Morning News. “You’re gonna see us broaden the scope of the number of races we will be involved in in the future.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, also touted the victories through his Twitter account on Sunday.

“Parents are more involved and active in school elections and school policies than ever before,” Abbott wrote. “No one cares more about children than their parents. The power of parents will continue to expand in Texas.”