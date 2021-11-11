2 Men Charged in Capitol Riot: 'Force-Fed' Critical Race Theory

Two men charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots say they have been "force-fed" critical race theory in the Washington, D.C., jail where they are being held.

In a letter to a D.C. federal judge sent Tuesday, Ryan Nichols of Texas and Robert Morss of Pennsylvania wrote that they have endured, "constitutional, human and civil rights violations."

"We are force fed CRT [critical race theory] propaganda on tablets ... and force-fed reeducation propaganda."

They also claimed that there is "anti-White Racial messaging" on their tablets.

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

Facility conditions at the Washington, D.C. Department of Corrections have come under scrutiny over the last month. A federal judge in mid-October held top officials at the jail in civil contempt after ruling they violated the civil rights of a U.S. Capitol riot defendant by impeding his access to medical care.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., visited the jail on Nov. 5 and said the alleged protesters — dozens of accused participants are being held in the facility — were "suffering greatly."

"Virtually no medical care, very poor food quality, and being put through reeducation which most of them are rejecting," she said.

Nichols has been charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds or buildings.

He was allegedly armed with a crowbar and pepper spray when he entered the Capitol.

Morss has been accused of helping rioters take shields from police officers, organizing a "shield wall" against officers guarding an entrance into the Capitol and entering the Capitol through a broken window.

Both have pleaded not guilty.