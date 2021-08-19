Pennsylvania School Board Bans Critical Race Theory

The Mars Area School District, just outside Pittsburgh, Penn., has voted to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in classrooms, according to multiple news outlets.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a “patriotism amendment” to the district’s mission statement, WESA radio reported.

The action prohibits teaching concepts that cause people to “feel guilt or anguish to persons solely because of their race, sex, or religion” and affirms that the district will not “indoctrinate students in a single social, or political, ideology or theory" and bans teaching of “social theories (for example, the 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory) and conspiracy theories (for example, Holocaust Denial Theory, 9/11 Theory)” unless approved by the school board,” the Cranberry Eagle newspaper said.

In addition, school board members also mandated that all district buildings and classrooms display the American flag..

WESA reported that school board member Dayle Ferguson said: “Patriotism is not controversial. Period,”

The radio station said critical race theory, which claims racism in the U.S. is systemic, rather than an individual issue – is not even being taught in the district.

WESA noted that Mars area parents who spoke out against the amendment said the controversy and concern surrounding the critical race theory does not match what is already being taught in classrooms

The school board voted 7-0 in favor of the policy.