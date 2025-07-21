Dem N.Y. DA Campaign: Convicts 'Encouraged to Apply'

A New York Democrat, running to be Nassau County's district attorney of all things, is making a call out for convicts to join her campaign as communications director.

"People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply," the Indeed.com job posting for District Attorney candidate Nicole Aloise's campaign read, as the New York Post first reported Sunday.

It is a well-paying job with a salary range of $6,000-$7,000 per month.

Aloise is running to challenge Republican incumbent District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Some areas of New York bar employers from discriminating against convicts, but Donnelly noted the encouraging criminals to apply is "dangerous" and exposing Aloise's "criminal-first agenda" and should be condemned.

"The district attorney is responsible for safeguarding confidential information, ensuring justice, and holding criminals accountable — not inviting them into the heart of a campaign for Nassau County's top law enforcement post," Donnelly told the Post.

"Only someone deeply out of touch would prioritize hiring convicted criminals over qualified, law-abiding citizens for such a sensitive role."

Aloise already has experience in New York's anti-law and order agenda pushed by Democrats and rebuked by Republicans, spending 16 years in the Queens and Nassau district attorneys' offices.

New York's "Ban the Box" law, from the Fair Chance Act, bans employers from asking about an applicants criminal past or conducting background checks until a job offer is extended.

"This isn't just a campaign misstep — it's a window into Nicole Aloise's dangerous worldview," Donnelly said. "Hiring criminals to help run her campaign? That's who she is. Nassau residents can't afford to hand the keys to the DA's Office over to someone who embraces that kind of reckless ideology."

Aloise's campaign called the attack a "cheap shot," according to the Post.

"Nicole has a long record of locking up violent felons, and a box accidentally left checked on indeed.com does not change that," campaign spokesperson Ellen McCormick told the Post.

"This is a cheap shot from Anne Donnelly's campaign to attempt to distract from the fact that crime in Nassau County has risen 44% under Donnelly's watch, that Nicole is the only candidate in this race with endorsements from law enforcement, and from the fact that Nicole outraised her by almost $100,000."

Notably, crime statistics tend to be based on arrests and convictions, which a district attorney is tasked to do. A rising crime rate might not be a good example for the Democrat opponent's campaign because it could mean an effective sitting district attorney.

"If you want safety, accountability, and common sense in your district attorney, I'm proud to be the choice of Nassau neighbors who want to keep Nassau the safest community in the USA," Donnelly told the Post.