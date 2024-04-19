Daily Mail/TIPP Poll: US Voters Scared of Criminals From Border

Seventy-six percent of U.S. voters say they are scared killers, thieves, and rapists will enter the country through the southern border, according to a Daily Mail/TIPP poll released earlier this month.

The survey of 1,432 voters found that 90% of Republicans were worried about criminals coming across compared with 69% of Democrats.

Immigration is a hot-button issue heading into the 2024 presidential election, with GOP front-runner and former President Donald Trump hammering President Joe Biden on the issue.

A new ad from a pro-Trump super PAC released earlier this week highlighted the 2022 case of an undocumented immigrant who assaulted and murdered a 20-year-old autistic woman in Maryland.

"A defenseless young girl was brutally raped and killed by an illegal alien and known member of the violent MS-13 gang. It could have been prevented, it says.

"The killer was detained at the border but released onto our streets by Biden’s weak border policies. Biden’s open border puts us all at risk by releasing criminal illegals into our communities. We have to stop Joe Biden to close our border."

Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose job is to safeguard the integrity of the immigration system, was impeached by the U.S. House in February for his handling of the southern border. The Senate dismissed those charges on Thursday.

The survey has a +/-2.7 percent margin of error.