Trump: Chicago Is 'Murder Capital of the World'

President Donald Trump warned Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker not to block federal reinforcements aimed at curbing violence in Chicago, which he called "the murder capital of the world."

He told Pritzker, "We're coming."

With the final data in from a deadly Labor Day weekend in the Windy City, Trump has reminded Pritzker that refusing, or even obstructing, federal law-and-order assistance is not only a bad look politically, but "dangerous" and deadly for the residents.

"At least 54 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, 8 people were killed," Trump wrote in a Tuesday morning Truth Social post. "The last two weekends were similar. Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the world, by far. Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn't know it yet.

"I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in D.C. Chicago will be safe again, and soon. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump also called D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, one of his frequent foils from the left, a model for Democrats who run sanctuary cities and states to follow.

"Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing crime down to virtually nothing in D.C.," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Labor Day. He then criticized leaders opposing federal assistance, including Pritzker, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"Her statements and actions were positive, instead of others like Pritzker, Wes Moore, Newscum, and the 5% approval rated Mayor of Chicago, who spend all of their time trying to justify violent crime, instead of working with us to completely eliminate it, which we have done in Washington, D.C., NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE," Trump continued.

"Wouldn't it be nice to say that about Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and even the Crime Drenched City of Baltimore???"

Trump said the quick turnaround of D.C. could be replicated in some of the worst U.S. crime capitals.

"It can happen, and it can happen fast!" Trump urged. "Work with us!!!"

In a rare moment of praise for his longtime critic Bowser, Trump highlighted her decision to allow federal resources to help secure the streets of Washington, D.C., saying it boosted her approval among constituents.

"Mayor Bowser's ratings have gone up, in a short period of time, 25%, and the people of D.C. are thanking her for stopping crime wherever she goes," Trump's statement continued. "It's not a miracle, it's hard work, courage, and being SMART."

Even under Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Karen Bass, another frequent Trump critic, there are individuals willing to accept federal resources to fight crime, fix homelessness, and resolve the illegal immigration crisis, according to Trump.

"The top law enforcement officer in L.A. said, during the riots, and when I sent the troops in early, that they couldn't have done it without us," Trump added. "They were completely overwhelmed!

"If we hadn't gone in early, on top of the Palisades plus fires, L.A. would have lost the Olympics."

Trump admitted there will be a time when Bowser will have to keep D.C. safe and clean once the force multiplier federal forces recede, warning her not to go "woke" again.

"Congratulations to Mayor Muriel Bowser, but don't go woke on us," Trump concluded.