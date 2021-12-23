Police Arrest Suspects in Murder of Oakland Security Guard

The Oakland, California, Police Department said it has identified and arrested two suspects and are "closing in" on a third suspect in the fatal Nov. 24 shooting of Kevin Nishita, a local news security guard and former police officer, Law & Crime reported.

Nishita, 56, was working as a security guard for KRON staff covering retail theft when he was shot during a botched armed robbery, the Oakland department said. Although he was initially reported as stable, Nishita died from the injuries several days later.

The station's reporter was not injured, and a man standing nearby was hit by bullet shrapnel, according to KRON.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong announced Wednesday that two suspects were arrested.

"We have made two arrests in that case," the police chief said. "We are again continuing to investigate that case and work with DA's office on charging. We feel strongly that we've identified a third suspect as well."

Authorities also believe that a white Acura, identified as the alleged getaway car, is the same one used during a smash-and-grab robbery on Nov. 22 in San Francisco.

Armstrong said the suspects' names would not be released until the charges are finalized with the district attorney's office, and they have arrested the third suspect.

Before working as a security guard, Nishita had served as a police officer for the Bay Area cities of Oakland, Hayward, San Jose, and Colma.

"That was in his personality. To be that protector, to be that brave one that just wanted to protect people. So, for the community, he definitely protected people. But he asked them, 'How can I help you?' He has a kind heart like that, and that's why he joined the police force," widow Virginia Nishita said.