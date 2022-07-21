Bodycam Footage Shows 4-Year-Old Firing at Police; Father Charged

The father of a 4-year-old is in custody on child abuse charges after police bodycam footage was released this week showing the child firing a weapon at officers.

According to updated reporting from ABC4 in Utah, the father allegedly told the child to shoot at police.

The incident occurred at a Midvale, Utah, McDonald's on Monday when Sadaat Johnson, 27, of Salt Lake City, went through the restaurant's drive-thru with his children, ages 3 and 4, in the back seat.

An argument ensued between Johnson and restaurant staff when Johnson said his order wasn't correct, and he brandished a weapon, according to a police report of the incident.

Johnson stated that he blacked out for 30 seconds and he denied waving the weapon, but McDonald's security footage shows that he did, The Hill reports.

The staff asked Johnson to pull his car to the front of the restaurant and called police.

When officers showed up, bodycam footage from multiple officers shows Johnson refusing to open his car door. He eventually was taken out of the vehicle by officers and placed on the ground and handcuffed.

One officer notices a gun pointing from the back window and yells, "Gun!" before a shot is heard.

An officer swept the gun away as the gun fired, causing the shot to hit the upper part of the McDonald's building, according to media reports. An officer yells for the person holding the gun to drop it, but then notices that the person holding it is a child.

The child told officers at the time that he fired the gun because "he wanted his daddy back," according to charging records. The child also said to officers that "the police officer cannot open the door" while the altercation was taking place.

The news that the child said his father told him to shoot at the police was released Thursday afternoon.

Johnson told police it was not the first time the child had touched the gun, according to The Hill.