Authorities: Man Wielding Knife, Ax, Sword Entered New York Times Building

Police in the Big Apple said Thursday that a 32-year-old man entered the New York Times building in Manhattan with a knife, ax, and sword, NBC's WNBC 4 reported.

According to the New York Police Department, the man walked into Eighth Avenue between West 40th Street and West 41st Street around 12:15 p.m. He reportedly did not threaten anyone but asked to speak with multiple individuals at the paper.

The man reportedly was taken to Mount Sinai West for evaluation after handing over his weapons immediately after security stopped him.

A representative for The Times stated the paper was grateful to police "for responding to an incident in our lobby that was resolved quickly and peacefully," the Sydney Morning Herald noted.

The story is developing.