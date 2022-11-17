×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: crime | new york | new york times | nypd | weapons

Authorities: Man Wielding Knife, Ax, Sword Entered New York Times Building

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Thursday, 17 November 2022 10:15 PM EST

Police in the Big Apple said Thursday that a 32-year-old man entered the New York Times building in Manhattan with a knife, ax, and sword, NBC's WNBC 4 reported.

According to the New York Police Department, the man walked into Eighth Avenue between West 40th Street and West 41st Street around 12:15 p.m. He reportedly did not threaten anyone but asked to speak with multiple individuals at the paper.

The man reportedly was taken to Mount Sinai West for evaluation after handing over his weapons immediately after security stopped him.

A representative for The Times stated the paper was grateful to police "for responding to an incident in our lobby that was resolved quickly and peacefully," the Sydney Morning Herald noted.

The story is developing.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Police in the Big Apple said Thursday that a 32-year-old man entered the New York Times building in Manhattan with a knife, ax and sword, NBC's WNBC 4 reported.
crime, new york, new york times, nypd, weapons
125
2022-15-17
Thursday, 17 November 2022 10:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved