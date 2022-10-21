Michigan Family Goes Missing After Father Displayed 'Paranoid Behavior'

Authorities in Michigan are searching for a family of four that vanished abruptly after the father demonstrated "paranoid behaviors" last week, ABC News reported.

Police are on the lookout for Tony Cirigliano, 51, his wife Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their two autistic sons, Brandon Cirigliano, 19, and Noah Cirigliano, 15. The four have not been seen since Oct. 16, when they left their house in Fremont.

The family reportedly left behind their pets and Suzette's elderly mother with dementia, who are now being taken care of by other relatives. They are now believed to be traveling in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna LE minivan with Michigan license plates.

Fremont Police Department Chief Tim Rodwell told NBC's WOOD-TV 8 that law enforcement has not seen "any signs of violence" or foul play. Still, everyone interviewed "describe this to be extremely abnormal behavior from Tony and Suzette."

"Tony was exhibiting some signs of paranoia" shortly before the family vanished, Rodwell said.

Rodwell's referring to a 911 call from Tony, where he insists on receiving "police protection immediately" and invokes the September 11, 2001, attacks, citing "vital national interest."

"It is related to Sept. 11, and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth. I am not crazy. [Fremont police sergeant] knows me, I am a Christian, I just need some help, and then the U.S. government will take it from here," he said. "I know this sounds crazy. You don't have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows [Fremont police sergeant] and can talk to the U.S. authorities, please."

Two officers from the local department were then dispatched to the Cirigliano home after close to 45 minutes of speaking to Tony. There, they assured Tony that he should call the police again if they were concerned about anything.

"Everyone describes [Tony] as an extremely loving father, dedicated to his family," the police chief stated. "It's really been an all-hands-on-deck for the officers in Fremont."

Anyone with information should contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400 or call 911.