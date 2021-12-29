×
Man Arrested on Way to WH, Says God Told Him to 'Kill Persons in Power'

Man Arrested on Way to WH, Says God Told Him to 'Kill Persons in Power'

(Joe Sohm/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 December 2021 09:51 PM

A 25-year-old Merced, California, man was arrested on his way to Washington last week after telling police he was driving to the White House ''to kill persons in power,'' the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong was pulled over on Dec. 21 for driving aggressively on Interstate 80 in Cass County, Iowa, federal court records from the state’s Southern District revealed on Wednesday.

Authorities said Xiong had an AR-15-type rifle, ammunition and a grappling hook, and body armor in his vehicle. The man reportedly carried a ''hit list'' of targets saved from TikTok videos.

Investigators would later find approximately 100 videos on the ''hit list'' involving former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to the affidavit.

A Pinterest account with Xiong’s name was also found, displaying pinned images with angel iconography, swords, knives and body armor.

Xiong told the Secret Service in an interview that he believed he was called upon by God to ''combat evil demons in the White House.''

''Xiong believes that he is the only person remaining who can free the United States of evil, and it is necessary for him to kill those in positions of power,'' Secret Service agent Justin Larson said.

Xiong is scheduled to appear before a federal judge on Thursday over detention. The federal government has argued he should remain in custody due to the severity of his intent.

Newsfront
