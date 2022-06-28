Reported Level of Hate Crimes in California Highest Since 9/11

Hate crimes reported in California increased approximately 33% from 2020 to 2021. Last year saw the sixth-highest number of hate crimes ever recorded in California, and according to the state's annual report released Tuesday, hate crimes in the state are at their highest reported level since 2001.

The largest rise in hate crimes in 2021 were committed against Asian Americans, spiking over 177%, from 89 in 2020 to 247 in 2021. While approximately 8% of racial hate crimes were committed against Asian Americans in 2020, that percentage grew to 21% in 2021.

Hate crimes against Black people rose 12.5%, from 456 in 2020 to 513 in 2021. Against Latinos, that number was 29.6%, from 152 in 2020 to 197 in 2021. Hate crimes due to bias against sexual orientation increased 47.8%, from 205 in 2020 to 303 in 2021, and hate crimes due to religious bias and antisemitism increased 32%, from 115 in 2020 to 152 in 2021.

In a statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat, said that ''today's report undeniably shows that the epidemic of hate we saw spurred on during the pandemic remains a clear and present threat. In fact, reported hate crime has reached a level we haven't seen in California since the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11.

''As our state's top law enforcement officer, I will continue to use the full authority of my office to fight back. We will keep working with our local law enforcement partners and community organizations to make sure every Californian feels seen, heard, and protected.

''While there is no single solution, it's up to all of us to heed the call, because when our communities feel empowered, they come forward. Now, more than ever, it is critical that we stand united — there is no place for hate in California.''

Bonta faces Republican Nathan Hochman in the Nov. 8 general election.